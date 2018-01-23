Dr Homi Bhabha: 7 Facts About ‘Father of Indian Nuclear Programme’
(This story was first published on 23 January 2018. It has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark the death anniversary of Dr Homi Bhabha)
Dr Homi Bhabha, the ‘Father of India’s Nuclear Program’, single-handedly revolutionised India’s nuclear prowess.
A relative of eminent businessmen Dinshaw Maneckji Petit and Dorabji Tata, he did his schooling at Bombay's Cathedral and John Connon School and entered Elphinstone College at age 15 after passing his Senior Cambridge Examination with Honors.
A student of the Cambridge university, he put India on the global map in terms of nuclear power. He also founded the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and Atomic Energy Establishment, Trombay (AEET) which was later renamed the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in his honour.
54 years after his death, here are 7 fascinating facts from the life of Dr Homi Bhabha.
Loading...
1. Went Against Family’s Wishes to Pursue Physics
Born into a wealthy Parsi family, his father Jehangir Hormusji Bhabha, was a well-known lawyer who wanted him to pursue mechanical engineering at Cambridge so that he could come back and work for Tata Steel Mills in Jamshedpur as a metallurgist.
While at Cambridge, however, his interest shifted to practical physics and the study of atomic energy.
2. His Father Had a Condition to Allow Him to Study Physics
Bhabha's father agreed to finance his studies in mathematics and physics provided he obtain first class on his Mechanical Sciences Tripos exam. Bhabha took the Tripos exam in June 1930 and passed with first class.
He later excelled in his mathematical studies under Paul Dirac to complete the Mathematics Tripos. Meanwhile, he worked at the Cavendish Laboratory while working towards his doctorate in theoretical physics.
3. World War II Forced Bhabha to Stay in India
In September 1939, Bhabha was in India for a vacation when World War II broke out. He decided to stay in India for the time being and started working under CV Raman at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.
4. Founded India’s Nuclear Programme, But Advocated Peace
Bhabha advocated for peaceful use of nuclear energy and was against using it for war. He voiced his concerns over nuclear power misuse at many international platforms.
He represented India in International Atomic Energy Forums multiple times. He was the President of the United Nations Conference on the Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy, in Geneva, Switzerland in 1955.
In 1958, he was elected a Foreign Honorary Member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
5. The World Extracted Nuclear Power from Uranium, He Extracted it from Thorium
Bhabha formulated a strategy of extracting power from Thorium rather than Uranium, as Thorium was present in the country in abundance. This thorium-focused strategy was in marked contrast to all other countries in the world.
The approach proposed by Bhabha to achieve this strategic objective became India's three-stage nuclear power programme.
6. Studied Under Noble Laureate Neils Bohr
He was one of the first Indians to receive the Isaac Newton Studentship in 1933 after publishing his first scientific paper, "The Absorption of Cosmic radiation".
During his studentship, he split his time working at Cambridge and with Niels Bohr in Copenhagen.
7. Not a Typical Scientist, He Was An Artist Too
Bhabha developed an interest in painting while studying at Cambridge. He was also a great admirer of music and had a wide collection of artworks from across the world.
In 2014, The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai invited developers and investors interested in purchasing Mehrangir, Bhabha’s bungalow at Malabar Hill . A few artworks in the house were also auctioned.
(With inputs from nuclearweaponarchive.org , famousscientists.org , nuclearweaponarchive.org, homibhabhafellowships.com , The Better India)
(Image Courtesy: homibhabhafellowships.com, flickr, nuclearweaponarchive.org, famousscientists.org , iter.org, homibhabhafellowships.com, wikimedia)