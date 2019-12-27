‘Don’t See Politics’: VK Singh Defends Army Chief’s Remarks on CAA
Former chief of the Indian Army and current Union Minister VK Singh on Friday, 27 December, came out in support of Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who is currently fielding controversy for his comments on those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the country.
According to NDTV, Singh reportedly said: "In our great country, the Opposition can turn anything into a controversy. Ideal would have been to see the statement into context in which the army chief has said a particular thing. Ask him what he meant. If I tell students don't unnecessarily damage property, is it politics? Search your heart and ask this question. Cross-check with the army chief and in what context he might have said it.”
All set to retire on 31 December, Rawat had reportedly criticised the ongoing protests, and the incidents of arson and violence taking place, saying,”Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students. The way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership.”
Singh went on to note that there was ‘nothing political’ in asking students to remain peaceful while protesting.
"If I play football, the Opposition will say it's politics. If you don't understand the context, go and check with him. If he had given advice to students to not indulge in arson, it's not a bad thing. Don't know what is so wrong in it," Singh reportedly said.
“Where are the doubts? About papers and certificates required, this is a false narrative. I appeal to reasonable people, can't do this with unreasonable people. It pains me. Those who are born in India are Indians and no one can take away their citizenship,” he reportedly said.
