‘Don’t See Politics’: VK Singh Defends Army Chief’s Remarks on CAA

Former chief of the Indian Army and current Union Minister VK Singh on Friday, 27 December, came out in support of Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who is currently fielding controversy for his comments on those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the country.

According to NDTV, Singh reportedly said: "In our great country, the Opposition can turn anything into a controversy. Ideal would have been to see the statement into context in which the army chief has said a particular thing. Ask him what he meant. If I tell students don't unnecessarily damage property, is it politics? Search your heart and ask this question. Cross-check with the army chief and in what context he might have said it.”