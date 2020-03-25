‘Don’t Panic, Will Supply All Essentials’: Kejriwal on Lockdown

Baijal also stated, “We will ensure strict implementation of lockdown in Delhi.”

Talking about the suppliers of essential products, Kejriwal stated that to avoid any problems among the local vendors and shopkeepers, e-passes will be provided.

“We will issue passes for those providing essential services, E-passes will be provided to those who need to open their shops and factories for these services,” he added.

Additionally, he also cited a helpline number. “The police commissioner has introduced a helpline number at his office, if you face any difficulty you can call at this number. The number is: 23469536,” said Kejriwal.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday, 24 March, had announced a nationwide lockdown starting midnight on 25 March for 21 days to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Wednesday that the total number of positive cases in India has risen to 562.

(With inputs from ANI)