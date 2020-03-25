Health Ministry Cuts Death Toll From 10 to 9, Total Cases at 562

The total number of positive cases in India has risen to 562, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Wednesday, 25 March. While there are total 512 active cases, the number of discharged cases stands at 40, according to the ministry.

Out of the total, 43 are foreign nationals and one is a migrated patient. Earlier, the ministry reported 10 deaths, but it has now changed the number of total deaths to 9, stating that the second death reported in Delhi was found negative.