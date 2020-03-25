Health Ministry Cuts Death Toll From 10 to 9, Total Cases at 562
The total number of positive cases in India has risen to 562, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Wednesday, 25 March. While there are total 512 active cases, the number of discharged cases stands at 40, according to the ministry.
Out of the total, 43 are foreign nationals and one is a migrated patient. Earlier, the ministry reported 10 deaths, but it has now changed the number of total deaths to 9, stating that the second death reported in Delhi was found negative.
Click here for live updates on COVID-19. Also visit Quint Fit for comprehensive coverage on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s health minister C Vijayabaskar said that in the early hours of Wednesday, a 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in Madurai. This death has, however, not been included in the updated list by the ministry yet.
Karnataka has reported 41 cases of coronavirus patients, while cases in Telangana rose to 35, including 10 foreigners. Uttar Pradesh has 35 positive cases, including a foreign national.
Gujarat has 33 positive cases, including a foreigner, while the number of cases in Rajasthan increased to 32, including two foreigners.
Meawhile, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown starting midnight of 24 March for 21 days to curb the spread of COVID-19.
However, fair price shops and those dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish, animal fodder will remain open, a Home Ministry order said.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)