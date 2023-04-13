Gangster-Politician Atiq Ahmed’s Son Asad Killed in Encounter With UP Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police said on Thursday, 13 April, that gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, has been killed in an encounter in Jhansi.

Another accused in the case, named Ghulam, was also shot dead in the encounter, news agency ANI reported.

A reward of Rs 5 lakh had been announced for both Asad and Ghulam in the case.

(This story will be updated with more details.)