Domino's India Data Leak: Will Deleting The Domino's App Help?

A month after popular pizza delivery chain Domino’s witnessed a massive data leak on 20 April, the same data from around 18 crore orders, including sensitive information such as names of customers, their phone numbers, and locations have been made public by the hackers.

Sourajeet Majumder, a cyber researcher who first spotted the dataset told The Quint that since 16 April, a threat actor has been trying to sell allegedly breached data from Domino's and demanding a ransom from the organisation to prevent it from being sold.

"When his requests were not fulfilled, he finally decided to launch a search portal where one can search the breached data just using one's email or phone number," he added.