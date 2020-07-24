Domestic Airfare Cap Extended Till 24 November: Aviation Ministry
Domestic passenger flights had resumed operations on 25 May.
“Domestic airfare cap to remain in place till 24 November or until further orders,” the Aviation Ministry said on Friday, 24 July, according to PTI. This means that neither the upper nor the lower limits on domestic airfare are slated to change until 24 November, unless another order is passed before that.
According to a Financial Express report, Aviation Secretary PS Khanola had previously informed that the government imposed airfare cap had been extended till 24 August and was contingent on the COVID-19 situation in the country. These limits are reportedly based on the duration of the flight.
“All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25 May. SOPs for passenger movement also being separately issued by Ministry,” Hardeep Puri had tweeted on 20 May.
Passenger airline services were suspended on 25 March due to the nationwide lockdown, to check the COVID-19 spread.
(With inputs from Financial Express.)
