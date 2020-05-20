Domestic flight operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from 25 May, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.“All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25 May. SOPs for passenger movement also being separately issued by Ministry,” he said.Puri on Tuesday had said that it is not only up to the Central government to decide on resumption of domestic flights, as states will also have to be ready to allow civil aviation operations.The statement came just days after the lockdown has been extended till 31 May and the suspension on both scheduled domestic and international flights was extended till further notice.On Sunday after the Ministry of Home Affairs' decided to extend the lockdown, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it will suitably inform airlines on flights resumption in due course.In its guideline for the fourth phase of lockdown till 31 May, the MHA had said that all domestic and international air travel of passengers will be prohibited, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes.(With inputs from IANS.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.