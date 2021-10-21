'Did No One Hear Dolly Scream?': Distraught Parents As Murder Shakes Delhi

As per the CCTV footage timestamp, the incident took place at 1:38 am but the first call to the police was only made at 2:15 am, that too by a Zomato delivery executive who saw the young woman lying in a pool of blood in the alley.

“When the police came home to inform us of the incident, the delivery executive was with them. He told us that he saw her lying there, and when he went closer, he saw there was blood, and so he called the police,” said Meena.

On Wednesday afternoon, The Quint visited the lane where Dolly was found. The tiny stretch of lane has been cordoned off by the police, the pool of blood has dried off but the marks remain. Passers-by stop to take a look. The narrow lane is marked by houses – many of neighbours and friends Dolly was acquainted with.