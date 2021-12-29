ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors' Strike Goes Pan-India: Medics from Mumbai, Bhopal Show Solidarity

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called for a complete suspension of services across the country.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The RDA in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal also joined the agitation and announced suspension of hospital services, excluding emergency services, from 9 am to 1pm.</p></div>
Several Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) called for a complete shutdown of all medical services across the country from Wednesday, 29 December, as the doctors' strike launched in the national capital went pan-India.

Members of the medical fraternity have been protesting against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and the police crackdown on the doctors' agitation in Delhi on Monday, 27 December.

In a letter, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) condemned the police action, and called for a complete suspension of services across the country from Wednesday.

(Photo: Twitter/@FIMA_INDIA)

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) echoed this call, stating that the police brutality unleashed on 'COVID warriors' marked a 'Black Day' in the country's history.

Meanwhile, visuals of doctors from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh, holding demonstrations in support of the resident doctors of Delhi surfaced online.

Doctors from Mumbai's KEM Hospital expressed their solidarity, and came out in support of the Delhi resident doctors.

The protests hit Jaipur in Rajasthan, too, as doctors staged a demonstration outside the SMS Medical College.

In Chandigarh, doctors took out a candlelight march. "We condemn the actions of the government. We demand justice," the United Resident Doctors' Association from GMCH Chandigarh wrote on Twitter.

(Photo: Twitter/@gmchUrda)

(Photo: Twitter/@gmchUrda)

The RDA in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal also joined the agitation and announced a suspension of hospital services, excluding emergency services, from 9 am to 1pm.

(Photo: Twitter/@DivvyaBhushan1)

