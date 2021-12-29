Doctors' Strike Goes Pan-India: Medics from Mumbai, Bhopal Show Solidarity

Several Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) called for a complete shutdown of all medical services across the country from Wednesday, 29 December, as the doctors' strike launched in the national capital went pan-India.

Members of the medical fraternity have been protesting against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and the police crackdown on the doctors' agitation in Delhi on Monday, 27 December.

In a letter, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) condemned the police action, and called for a complete suspension of services across the country from Wednesday.