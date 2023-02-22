Kasturba Gandhi’s 79th death anniversary: Lesser-known facts about India’s ‘Ba’

We all know that ‘Bapu’ is popular as one of the freedom fighters of the Indian freedom struggle and very few people are aware about ‘Ba’. But as the old and famous saying goes, “Behind every successful man, there stands a woman.” It is believed that it was the unconditional support and efforts of Kasturba Gandhi that Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi became a law practitioner.

A lot of people might think that Kasturba Gandhi might have spent all her life under the shadow of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi but that is not true. Today, on her death anniversary, we will share a few lesser known facts about the nation's Ba.