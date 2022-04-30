Govt Sells 51% Stake in Pawan Hans Choppers to Star9 Mobility for Rs 211.14 Cr

After three failed attempts to disinvest, the central government on Friday, 29 April, approved the sale of the helicopter services provider, Pawan Hans Ltd along with management control to Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd. A three-way consortium between Big Charter Private Limited, Maharaja Aviation Private Limited, and Almas Global Opportunity Fund SPC.

The disinvestment is the second major sale from the government’s aviation portfolio in the last 12 months, with Air India having gone to Tata Group in January this year.