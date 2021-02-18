Delhi HC to Hear Disha Ravi Petition on Police Leaks, Media Trial

22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police on charges of ‘sharing and spreading’ a toolkit on the farmers’ protest, has moved the Delhi High Court to restrain the police from leaking probe material to media, and to ensure responsible reporting on the case by the media.

The petition argues that leakage of Ravi’s private WhatsApp chats, as well as alleged admissions and disclosures by her during her time in police custody, and the subsequent biased media reportage about her