Delhi HC to Hear Disha Ravi Petition on Police Leaks, Media Trial
The 22-year-old climate activist was arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday, 13 February.
22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police on charges of ‘sharing and spreading’ a toolkit on the farmers’ protest, has moved the Delhi High Court to restrain the police from leaking probe material to media, and to ensure responsible reporting on the case by the media.
The petition argues that leakage of Ravi’s private WhatsApp chats, as well as alleged admissions and disclosures by her during her time in police custody, and the subsequent biased media reportage about her
“is false, malicious and severely compromises the Petitioner’s right to privacy, right to reputation, and right to a fair trial.”
Ravi’s lawyers have specifically listed News18, India Today and Times Now as respondents in the case for their coverage, along with the News Broadcasting Standards Association.
Justice Pratibha Singh of the Delhi High Court is expected to hear the petition on Thursday, 18 February, at around 2:15 pm.
Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday, 13 February. Breaking down in a Delhi court, before which she was produced on Sunday, 14 February, Ravi denied being part of any conspiracy and said, "I was just supporting farmers.” She added that she didn't create the toolkit, and just made two edits to it.
However, the Delhi Police said that Ravi was one of the editors of the toolkit Google Doc and a “key conspirator in the document’s formulation and dissemination.” A Delhi magistrate later remanded the climate activist to five days’ police custody.
Since her arrest, the Delhi Police has put out Twitter threads saying she is part of a conspiracy (without specifying these are allegations), organised press conferences where they repeated these claims and tried to argue against criticism of her arrest, and selectively leaked information about the ongoing probe to media houses which have run programmes based on these.
What Does the Petition Say?
Examples of this coverage cited in the petition include
- Tweets and programme segments by News18 about an alleged WhatsApp chat between Disha and Greta Thunberg where she reportedly worried about UAPA being invoked against them. The video also includes claims about ‘admissions’ allegedly made by Ravi to the police during questioning.
- Programmes by India Today and Times Now reproducing alleged private conversations between Disha and Greta on WhatsApp.
- Articles by DNA and Zee News making further claims about alleged admissions and confessions.
The petition has asked the court to order the Delhi Police to not leak any investigation material relating to the case, including alleged contents of private chats and communications to any third party, including the media.
It also asks for action to be taken by the Centre and the NBSA under relevant mechanisms against News18, India Today, Times Now and any other media houses for publishing alleged private chats between Disha and others, and for the channels to take down their existing stories which contain this material.
Finally, it also asks the high court to restrain all TV channels from disseminating any other alleged private chats and conversations of Disha Ravi till the trial is concluded.
To justify these requests, Ravi’s lawyers have cited the Delhi High Court’s order slamming the Delhi Police for leaks of investigation material relating to Devangana Kalita, as well as specific guidelines on media coverage of the Centre and the NBSA. The coverage by the media thus far is also alleged to violate the Bombay High Court’s recent order on media trials in the context of coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
DCW Notice to Delhi Police
Taking suo-motu cognisance of her arrest, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday, 16 February, wrote to Delhi Police over media reports of alleged lapses of protocol during her arrest.
Referring to reports claiming that Ravi was brought from Bengaluru to Delhi without her parents having knowledge of her whereabouts, not producing her before a local court for her transit remand and her trial being allegedly conducted without the lawyer of her choice being present in the court, the DCW demanded information in the matter from the Delhi Police.
After Ravi’s arrest in the toolkit controversy, non-bailable warrants were issued against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk in the matter. While Muluk was granted transit anticipatory bail for 10 days by the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 16 February, the Principal Bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 17 February, granted Jacob transit anticipatory bail for three weeks.
