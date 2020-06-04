“We human beings are on the parasites on earth. We have this attitude that we own nature. As we catch the culprits we need to realise we are doing this in our daily lives.”Prakash Raj, ActorThe news of a pregnant elephant that died in Kerala’s Palakkad, on 27 May, after she ate a fruit that was stuffed with explosives, allegedly left by some locals, drew criticism and shock from people across the country.In an interview with The Quint, actor Prakash Raj talked about how humans have taken nature for granted and are abusing animals every day.Locals Didn’t Feed Kerala Elephant Fruit Stuffed With Crackers“I think (nature) will be better off without us.”Prakash Raj, ActorWhile there has been a lot of outrage around the violence against animals, many have tried to give it a communal spin.It began with misleading news that the incident took place in Malappuram, a Muslim majority district in Kerala. However, forest officials told The Quint that the elephant died in the Mannarkkad division of Palakkad district.“Human beings are then giving a communal angle to it. It trusted you. You don’t want to have an amicable relationship with it. You have pushed the forest in, the animals didn’t push the forest out,” said the actor.“I am disgusted. It is painful. I feel helpless. There is a simmering anger,” he added.Kerala Elephant Death: How Malappuram & Muslims Got Wrongly BlamedHe also added that while the country needed stricter laws to ensure the abusers are taught a lesson, it is imperative that humans learn to coexist with nature and not try to be the master.“Laws are just to keep someone any bay. As humans we are abusing everyone, including humans, food sources, everything. Nature has lived without dinosaurs, who are we?,” he asked.Act Most Inhumane: Anushka, Alia on Kerala Elephant’s Killing We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.