'Mahatma Gandhi Asked Savarkar to File Mercy Petitions': Rajnath Singh

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, 12 October, while speaking at an event said that the claims that Veer Savarkar had filed mercy petitions before the British government only because he wanted to be released from prison were false and baseless, and that it was Mahatma Gandhi who had asked Savarkar to file those petitions.

Singh, while he was speaking at the launch of a book on Savarkar at Delhi's Ambedkar International Centre, said that lies were spread in order to malign Savarkar's image and to disqualify his freedom struggle.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was also present at the event.