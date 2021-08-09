Dhanbad Judge Death Case: SC Asks CBI to Give Weekly Report to Jharkhand HC

The Supreme Court on Monday, 9 August, directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report on the investigation into the death of Dhanbad Additional District Judge Uttam Anand in Jharkhand High Court every week, reported LiveLaw.

The apex court also said that the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court would monitor the case.

The Jharkhand government on 31 July had recommended a probe by the CBI into the death of the Dhanbad-based judge.