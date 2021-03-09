Dhan Singh Rawat, Anil Bulani Among CM Contenders in Uttarakhand

In a shocking political development in the state of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation as the state’s chief minister to Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday, 9 March.

He was elected to be Uttarakhand’s CM in March 2017 and continued in office till today afternoon.

The BJP legislature party meeting is scheduled to take place at the party office at 10 am tomorrow, Trivendra Singh Rawat informed.

The possible contenders for the top vacant post include the front-runner Dhan Singh Rawat, Lok Sabha member Ajay Bhatt, Uttarakhand Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.