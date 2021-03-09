Uttarakhand CM to Meet Governor Amid Crisis: What We Know So Far

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Uttarakhand is witnessing a political turmoil that is likely to cost Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat his post, and lead to a possible expansion and reshuffle of the state Cabinet.

The speculations of Rawat’s resignation on Tuesday, 9 March, became rife as several reports suggested he will meet the Governor at 4 pm.

The crisis has arisen due to internal discontent within the state unit, with several MLAs and people close to the CM’s office being unhappy with Rawat’s functioning and bureaucracy.