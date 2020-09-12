Photo Rule Breach to Cause Route Suspension: DGCA Post Kangana Row

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in an order dated Saturday, 12 September, said that violation of the aircraft rule pertaining to photography on any scheduled passenger aircraft would lead to the "schedule of flight for that particular route" to be suspended for a period of two weeks.

"(It) shall be restored only after the airline has taken all the necessary punitive action against those responsible for the violation," said an order signed by Deputy Director General Sunil Kumar.