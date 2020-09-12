Photo Rule Breach to Cause Route Suspension: DGCA Post Kangana Row
The Quint’s reporter detailed the ‘safety violations’ by media persons on a flight in which Ranaut was travelling.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in an order dated Saturday, 12 September, said that violation of the aircraft rule pertaining to photography on any scheduled passenger aircraft would lead to the "schedule of flight for that particular route" to be suspended for a period of two weeks.
"(It) shall be restored only after the airline has taken all the necessary punitive action against those responsible for the violation," said an order signed by Deputy Director General Sunil Kumar.
The order stated:
"... As per Rule 13 of the Aircraft Rules 1937, no person shall take, or cause or permit to be taken, at a government aerodrome or from an aircraft in flight, any photograph except in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of a permission in writing...This permission, is however, not applicable when such aircraft is landing, taking off or on ground at a defence aerodrome. In spite of these regulations, it has been noted that at times, the airlines have failed to follow these stipulations primarily because of lack of diligence on their part. Needless to say that such deviations result in compromise in maintaining the highest standards of safety and therefore, is not to be allowed".
What Happened on the ‘Kangana Flight’?
This comes after the aviation regulator had asked IndiGo airlines for a report on alleged 'safety violations' by media persons onboard a flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai, on 9 September. The media persons were trailing Ranaut, who was on the same flight.
The Quint's reporter, who was on her way back from her home on the same flight, narrated the ordeal faced by passengers on board the flight due to lack of decorum followed by media persons.
"We have seen some videos wherein media persons are standing too close to each other in the 6E264 flight on Wednesday. It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols. We have asked IndiGo to submit a report on this incident," a DGCA official told PTI.
Ranaut was sitting in one of the front rows of the flight, and was, in fact, seated diagonally opposite to The Quint’s reporter.
In a statement to the press, Indigo said that it had submitted its response to the DGCA. It also reiterated that it followed all requisite protocols, including making announcements to restrict photography on the flight.
