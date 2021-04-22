‘Deteriorating Situation’: BS Yediyurappa on COVID in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who contracted COVID-19 last week, convened a meeting of ministers to discuss the ongoing health emergency on Thursday, 22 April, which he said had become “uncontrollable”.

Speaking on COVID-19, the CM said, “This is deteriorating the situation and we’ve reached a stage where things have become uncontrollable,” Deccan Herald quoted.

He added, “Directions are being issued on what they need to do in the districts. I’ve been in constant touch with my chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, the law minister and others on the situation.”

Yeddiyurappa urged people to not step out of their houses and stressed on the importance of wearing masks, sanitising and maintaining physical distance. “I request people with folded hands,” the leader said, saying that the government has taken strict measures already.

“Don’t make the police take action. I request citizens to cooperate,” he further stated.

He also said that three to four people are infected in every house.