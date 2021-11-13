Dengue Outbreak in Delhi and Elsewhere: Why is India Witnessing a Rise in Cases?

Dr Om Shrivastav, explaining why this happens, said that viral vectors are 'elastic' in nature, in that they tend to change their traits every few years, leading to a difference in the prevalence of the disease that they transmit.

This pattern has been observed in the national capital as well.

"Every four-five years, the numbers of dengue rise in Delhi. This is a cyclical pattern that we have observed," Dr Suranjeet Chatterjee, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospital, tells The Quint.

Delhi had last seen a massive dengue outbreak in 2015, when the city had recorded 15,867. Before that, Delhi had seen over 6,200 cases in a dengue wave in 2010.