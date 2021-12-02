ADVERTISEMENT

'Delighted': Gautam Adani Meets Mamata Banerjee, Tweets Photo

Adani said that he looks forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022.

The Quint
India
<div class="paragraphs"><p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 2 December, met Business tycoon Gautam Adani at the chief minister’s office in Kolkata. <br></p></div>
Business tycoon Gautam Adani met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 2 December, at the latter’s office in Kolkata.

Adani took to Twitter subsequently to express his delight over meeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, and said that he looks forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022.

“Delighted to meet Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022.”
Gautam Adani

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the meeting.

BACKGROUND

Earlier in the day, CM Banerjee was quoted in media reports as having said that people wouldn't excuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the way he handled the whole farmers' protest issue.

Banerjee also compared PM Modi to former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who had declared a state of emergency in the country in 1975.

On Wednesday, 1 December, Banerjee had said, "there is no United Progressive Alliance (UPA) now", after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai.

Later, she was quoted by PTI as saying: "We want to say BJP hatao, desh bachao."

She also said that the "cruel and undemocratic BJP" had victimised Shah Rukh Khan.

