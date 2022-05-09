Delhivery IPO From 11 May: What's the Price Band?

Logistics service provider Delhivery will open for subscription of their Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 11 May.

The Gurugram-based company has built a network in every state, servicing 17,045 PIN codes out of 19,300 in India. It became an unicorn in 2019, when it raised $413 million, led by SoftBank Vision Fund.

Here's all you need to know about the IPO.