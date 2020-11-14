Delhi’s AQI Worsens to ‘Severe’ Category Amid Diwali Celebrations

The India Meteorological Department's head Kuldeep Srivastava said that the air quality was likely to improve after Diwali under the influence of a western disturbance.

“However, Delhi-NCR's air quality is likely to improve post-Diwali due to an expected increase in the wind speed on Sunday," he told PTI.

The National Green Tribunal had earlier imposed a blanket ban on the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till 30 November.

Delhi's air quality typically worsens in the months of October and November due to stubble burning in neighbouring states, low wind speeds and local emissions. Firecrackers burst during Diwali adds to the problem.