DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police After Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Husband

The Delhi Commission for Women sought a report from the police on the matter by 9 September.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
i

(Trigger Warning: Mentions of physical violence.)

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday, 6 September, issued notice to the Delhi Police after a woman was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and father-in-law at their home in the city's Mandawali area.

The DCW said in a press statement that the woman had submitted to them that her husband would often beat her.

She also stated that on 2 September, her husband demanded dowry of Rs five lakh from her. When she refused, her husband and father-in-law allegedly set her on fire.

Currently, the woman's condition is critical and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

Urging the police to take strict action, DCW chief Swati Maliwal also sought a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) along with the status of the arrest of the accused persons by 9 September.
"The incident is totally horrific. The woman is badly burnt and struggling for her life in a hospital," Maliwal said, adding, "It’s shameful that women are still being burnt for dowry in the country."

Meanwhile, the police said that they had lodged a case against the accused persons, who are currently absconding.

"A case under relevant provisions was registered and raids were conducted at all the hideouts of the accused persons. However, they are absconding and all out efforts are being made to nab them," Deputy Commissioner (East Delhi) Ajay Kumar said.
Edited By :Karan HM
