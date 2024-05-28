'Why Didn't Staff Try to Save Babies,' Asks Man Who Lost Newborn in Delhi Fire

“We hadn't named her... I gave her the name ‘Fatima’ before we buried her yesterday,” said a grieving Anzar Chaudhary, who lost his 12-day-old daughter in the fire that erupted at a neonatal hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Saturday, 25 May.

A resident of Kanti Nagar in East Delhi, Anzar was standing outside the charred hospital, right in front of the police cordon, when this reporter met him. He was coming straight from the cemetery where he had gone to pay homage to his deceased child.