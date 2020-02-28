Delhi Violence: Who Has Power to Call in the Army in the Capital?

The first way in which Delhi works differently is because of the commissionerate system. This was recently in the news after Lucknow and Noida were also made commissionerates, following in the footsteps of over 50 cities across the country.

In areas which do not follow this system, the police report to the relevant District Magistrate as ‘police’ is a State Subject under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

This means that the police have to coordinate with the DM for law and order operations, including riots or conducting surveillance. As a result, if the army needs to be called in in any of those cities, it is the DM who will have to make a request to the Ministry of Home Affairs – or if there is a breakdown of law and order, the military commander of the area directly.

In a city with a commissionerate system, however, the Commissioner of Police reports to the relevant state government, not the DM, and so any request for the army deployment will go through that state government. This is the default system in Indian states, as police is a State Subject under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.