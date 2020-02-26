Delhi HC Tells Cops to Ensure Safe Passage, Treatment for Injured
After a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 26 February, directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, PTI reported.
The Bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani directed the Delhi Police to deploy all resources to ensure this. The hearing reportedly took place at the residence of Justice Muralidhar on an urgent plea.
The Bench also called for a compliance report, including information about the injured and the treatment offered to them. The matter will now be heard on Wednesday at 2:15 pm.
The Bench said the order be communicated to the medical superintendents of the Guru Tegh Bahadur and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospitals in Delhi.
Police on Tuesday struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.
Taking account of the widespread violence, the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik reached Seelampur area on Tuesday night. The two had a meeting with DCP Northeast to discuss ways to restore normalcy in the region.
Here’s a copy of the Delhi HC order:
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
