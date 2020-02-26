Delhi HC Tells Cops to Ensure Safe Passage, Treatment for Injured

After a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 26 February, directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, PTI reported.

The Bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani directed the Delhi Police to deploy all resources to ensure this. The hearing reportedly took place at the residence of Justice Muralidhar on an urgent plea.

The Bench also called for a compliance report, including information about the injured and the treatment offered to them. The matter will now be heard on Wednesday at 2:15 pm.