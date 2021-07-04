43,071 New COVID-19 Cases, 955 Deaths in India; Tally Over 3.05 Cr
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Sunday, 4 July, reported 43,071 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,05,45,433. The death toll increased by 955 to 4,02,005.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,85,350 active cases across the country, while 2,96,58,078 patients have been discharged so far, with 52,299 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,489 new coronavirus cases and 153 fatalities, taking the tally in state to 60,88,841 and the death toll to 1,22,724
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 86 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.11 percent, and five deaths on Saturday
More than 35.12 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January
Karnataka has further relaxed lockdown restrictions from Monday, with CM BS Yediyurappa saying the weekend curfew will be lifted while night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 5 am
18.38 Lakh Samples Tested for COVID on Saturday: ICMR
As many as 41,82,54,953 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 3 July, of which 18,38,490 samples were tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.