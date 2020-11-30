Tikri & Singhu Border Closed for Traffic Amid Farmer Protest: Cops

Many farmers have refused to leave their spot near the Delhi borders despite a designated ground offered to them at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in North Delhi's Burari area.

The farmers who had gathered on the Delhi borders were allowed only to move towards the Burari ground, that too escorted by the police. However, a large number of protesters at Singhu and Tikri asserted that they wished to go either to the Ramlila Maidan or Jantar Mantar in central Delhi to protest.

“We’ll not go to Burari (Delhi). Our 30 farmers’ organisations take decisions after consensus is developed. Our leaders will brief the media about it later today,” said Baldev Singh Sirsa, Farmers’ leader at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana), according to ANI.