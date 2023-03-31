Six Dead, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out at House in Delhi's Shastri Park
The fire was caused due to a burning mosquito coil that had tipped over on a mattress, the police said.
At least six people have died after a fire erupted at a house in Delhi's Shastri Park area on Friday, 31 March. The deceased include four men, one woman, and a one-and-a-half-year-old child.
Delhi Fire Department Chief Atul Garg said that the fire broke out in a jhughi (pakka house). "Nine people sustained injuries and were rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital. Six of them were declared dead by medical officer on duty," Garg said.
He further added that the fire was small and the deaths occurred due to smoke inhalation.
According to the police, the fire was caused due to a burning mosquito coil that had tipped over on a mattress during the night. The residents lost consciousness due to the toxic fumes before eventually suffocating to death, reported news agency PTI.
Further investigation is underway.
