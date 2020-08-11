Delhi Schools Can Affiliate to CBSE, ICSE or State Board: Dy CM
The minister said both government and private schools will not be bound to follow a particular education board.
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday, 9 August, announced that the Delhi school education board will be operational from 2021, adding that government schools in the capital will have the freedom to affiliate to any education board CBSE, ICSE or state board, reported IndiaTV.
"What happens in other state boards is that the private schools are free to make their choice whether they want to opt for CBSE, ICSE or state board, while government schools follow the state board. We will have no imposition,” he was quoted as saying.
The minister added that both government and private schools will have the option to choose and will not be bound to follow a particular board.
Education Board to be in Sync with NEP 2020
The Aam Aadmi Party has announced setting up of a separate education board for the capital in its annual budget in March this year.
"We are studying the policy in detail. We have already been working on some of the reforms proposed in it. There are a few anomalies but there are a few good things too. I have told the two committees that our board will be in sync with the NEP because as a nation we are together but the focus will not be on evaluating students once a year and encouraging rote learning in process,”said the education minister.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.