Delhi Schools Can Affiliate to CBSE, ICSE or State Board: Dy CM

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday, 9 August, announced that the Delhi school education board will be operational from 2021, adding that government schools in the capital will have the freedom to affiliate to any education board CBSE, ICSE or state board, reported IndiaTV.

"What happens in other state boards is that the private schools are free to make their choice whether they want to opt for CBSE, ICSE or state board, while government schools follow the state board. We will have no imposition,” he was quoted as saying.

The minister added that both government and private schools will have the option to choose and will not be bound to follow a particular board.