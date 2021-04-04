Delhi: Sai Baba Labelled a Muslim & Jihadi, Idol ‘Demolished’ 

After a video of a Sai Baba being called a Muslim inside a Shiv temple was shared on social media, a media house found out that it had since been replaced by a Ganesha idol while the devotees expressed despair that such a move was taken without taking them into confidence.

According to a report by Scroll.in, the man seen in the video overseeing the ‘demolition’ at the Shahpur Jat temple in South Delhi is Padam Panwar. Panwar has also been seen in another video with the Hindutva priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati. Saraswati is seen congratulating and blessing the man for breaking and throwing away the idol of Sai Baba.