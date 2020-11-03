Delhi Riots Judge to Inspect Jail If Grievances of Accused Persist

In a hearing under FIR 59, which is investigating the ‘conspiracy’ behind the Delhi riots, several UAPA accused and their counsels spoke repeatedly of denial of clothing, adequate medicines, discrimination and not getting permission to meet their family and counsels, in a hearing on 3 November.

Coming down strongly on jail authorities, additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat took note of repeated applications being filed by counsels for ‘basic, important, but avoidable issues/grievances.’

Rawat repeatedly told the court that if the grievances raised were not resolved by the next date (23 November), he will himself visit the jail to inspect the conditions with the learned prosecutor and defense counsels.