Delhi Riots: No Bail By HC Despite Recorded Custodial Violence

The Petitioner in the present case had sought regular bail in a case registered for offences punishable under for offences punishable sections 147/148/149/427 of IPC and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 (PDPP Act).

The Petitioner had argued that he has not been arrested in any other FIR and is not involved in any other offence. Moreover, as per the status report, the witness who gave the source information also signed the arrest memo, but till date, a copy of the Arrest Memo has not been supplied to the Petitioner or his family members.

He further submitted that on 28 February, his medical examination was conducted in the jail wherein it was revealed that he had bruise marks on the back, buttock and thighs.

It was also submitted by the Petitioner that no video footage of nearby places has been collected by the police till date. Moreover, there has been no recovery from the personal search of the Petitioner and thus there is no physical evidence of the involvement of the Petitioner in the alleged offence.

While claiming that the police charged him with section 436 of the IPC despite there being no evidence to support the same, the Petitioner contended that there is no evidence as yet against him showing his involvement for any offence punishable with more than seven years of imprisonment and hence he is not only entitled to the benefit of bail as per the decision of the Supreme Court in Arnesh Kumar vs. State of Bihar, but also in view of the resolution passed by the High Powered Committee.

'Further, Section 3 of the PDPP Act has been wrongly invoked for the reason even as per the FIR and the recoveries made, the Scooty, motorbikes, TSR and the Maruti Alto car allegedly burnt were not "public property" in terms of Section 2(b) of the PDPP Act as the same do not belong to the Government or any other authority controlled by the Government', the Petitioner argued.