‘Delhi Prepared to Tackle Coronavirus If Cases Shoot Up’: Kejriwal

Kejriwal stated that a five-member doctors' panel, formed to suggest plan to deal with huge number of COVID-19 patients, submitted its report.

Kejriwal futher spoke about the needy, the ones who may even be deprived of a ration card in such times.

“Those who do not have a ration card, the government will provide food for them. Daily, we have been feeding people over 20,000, but they are not enough. In 325 schools, we will start providing lunch and dinner now. We will also be providing food to over 4 lakh people from tomorrow,” he said.

The chief minister also stressed on the importance of social distancing, stating that the steps won’t help if social distancing is not seriously practicsed.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in India has risen to 724, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Friday. Seventeen people have died due to the disease, the ministry added.