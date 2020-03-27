‘Delhi Prepared to Tackle Coronavirus If Cases Shoot Up’: Kejriwal
Addressing the media for the third consecutive day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, 27 March, that the state government will provide meals to 325 schools, and feed over four lakh people from tomorrow.
Kejirwal also emphasised on how the government has a plan ready for tackling coronavirus if the cases reported every day keep increasing.
“If every day, around 500 come, or if every day there are 1000 cases, what are the preparations taken? If there are 100 cases, the kind of facility we have, is enough. We are evaluating how many isolation beds, ventilators, and the number of tests we will need accordingly,” he added.
‘Meals in 325 Schools From Tomorrow’
Kejriwal stated that a five-member doctors' panel, formed to suggest plan to deal with huge number of COVID-19 patients, submitted its report.
Kejriwal futher spoke about the needy, the ones who may even be deprived of a ration card in such times.
“Those who do not have a ration card, the government will provide food for them. Daily, we have been feeding people over 20,000, but they are not enough. In 325 schools, we will start providing lunch and dinner now. We will also be providing food to over 4 lakh people from tomorrow,” he said.
The chief minister also stressed on the importance of social distancing, stating that the steps won’t help if social distancing is not seriously practicsed.
Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in India has risen to 724, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Friday. Seventeen people have died due to the disease, the ministry added.
