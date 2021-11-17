Delhi Pollution: Ban on Construction, Entry of Non-Essential Vehicles
All Delhi government department employees will work from home in Delhi till 21 November.
Construction and demolition work will remain banned and all government department employees will work from home in Delhi till 21 November, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday, 17 November, news agency ANI reported.
Rai added that all educational institutions including schools, colleges, institutes, training centres, and libraries will remain closed until further orders.
"We have also given instructions for a ban on the entry of all vehicles in Delhi, except those involved in essential services. Police department and transport will ensure this together," the minister said on Tuesday, ANI reported.
372 Water Sprinkling Tanks Stationed in Delhi
As per the Delhi government, 372 water sprinkling tanks are tackling pollution in the national capital at present. Rai on Wednesday said that this will be escalated, with water machines of fire brigade being stationed at 13 hotspots all over the city.
Action will also be initiated if someone is found using polluted fuel, he added.
Public Transport To Be Increased: Delhi Govt
On increasing public transport in the city, the minister said that the process of hiring 1,000 private CNG buses will commence on Wednesday.
"Metro-DTC have written to DDMA that the decision of allowing people only by sitting be reviewed. Standing in metro/DTC wasn't allowed due to COVID," the leader added.
Further, strict action will be initiated against petrol and diesel vehicles older than 10 years, and their movement will be stopped.
The minister also said that a special task force of traffic police will overlook traffic flow in Delhi, ensuring no congestion of vehicles takes place.
As per a Personnel ministry statement, the Union government has also urged all its employees posted in the National Capital Region (NCR) to use public transport while travelling to offices, PTI reported.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
