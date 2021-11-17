Delhi Pollution: Ban on Construction, Entry of Non-Essential Vehicles

On increasing public transport in the city, the minister said that the process of hiring 1,000 private CNG buses will commence on Wednesday.

"Metro-DTC have written to DDMA that the decision of allowing people only by sitting be reviewed. Standing in metro/DTC wasn't allowed due to COVID," the leader added.

Further, strict action will be initiated against petrol and diesel vehicles older than 10 years, and their movement will be stopped.

The minister also said that a special task force of traffic police will overlook traffic flow in Delhi, ensuring no congestion of vehicles takes place.

As per a Personnel ministry statement, the Union government has also urged all its employees posted in the National Capital Region (NCR) to use public transport while travelling to offices, PTI reported.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)