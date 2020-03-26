Delhi Police Withdraws Its Order Allowing Online Retail

Hours after allowing several online retail firms to re-start their delivery services, the Delhi police on Thursday, 26 March withdrew its previous order with "immediate effect", officials said.

The police had issued a statement directing its personnel to allow persons and vehicles engaged in essential services to operate in Delhi and listed names of retailers and online delivery services that should be allowed to function. However, the order was withdrawn with immediate effect hours after it was issued, stating that the revised guidelines will be released and all traffic, picket and beat staff would be briefed accordingly.

The police did not cite any reason for withdrawing its previous order, but a senior police official said essential supplies would continue and a uniform order across states would be issued soon.