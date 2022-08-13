Police Deploy Special Measures To Prevent Kites, Drones in Red Fort Area
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort and also address the nation.
The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the smooth movement of traffic in the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day. The police have taken special measures to prevent kites, balloons, drones, or any manned or unmanned flying objects in the Red Fort area.
According to the advisory, traffic for general public around Red Fort will be closed from 4 am to 10 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort and also address the nation.
About 200 buses and 2,000 light vehicles are expected to come, which may cause some congestion. Therefore, commuters are advised to take alternate routes on 13 and 15 August, between 6 am and 1 pm to avoid inconvenience, the advisory stated.
Buses bound for Kauria Pul/Red Fort/Old Delhi Railway Station will operate via ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near Mori Gate U-Turn, it said.
All the buses otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal shall terminate opposite Turkman Gate on Asaf Ali Road, it said.
Section 144 Imposed
Section 144 has been imposed in the area and the police is on strict vigil, said Special CP Deepender Pathak to ANI news agency.
Public has been requested to avoid flying kites during the programme timings on 13 and 15 August.
"Kite catchers have been deployed with equipment in strategic locations that will prevent any kind of kite, balloon, Chinese lanterns from reaching the function area. Besides this, rooftops and window watchers have been deployed who will keep a vigil and will inform the kite catchers staff, if any kite is noticed."Delhi Police
Meetings have also been held with the shopkeepers involved in the sale or purchase of kites, balloons and Chinese lanterns. Over 11 cases have been registered in connection with the sale or purchase of Chinese Manjha, police said.
