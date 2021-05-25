Toolkit Case: Delhi Police Gives Cong Leaders Notice to Join Probe

After Twitter tagged Patra’s tweet as ‘manipulated media’, the central government’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology wrote objecting to it.

A senior police officer said they are conducting a preliminary inquiry before registering an FIR in the case.

“We served notice to Twitter as we want to know what information Twitter has about the toolkit and why they chose to give the ‘manipulated media’ label. Apart from Twitter, we have also served notices to the complainants, representatives of Congress, asking them to join the investigation to explain the whole sequence of events. We are also going to serve notice to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, for questioning in the coming days,” a police official told The Indian Express.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal told the newspaper this was “a part of a routine process”.

“This was necessitated as we wanted to ascertain who is the right person to serve a notice, as replies by Twitter India MD have been very ambiguous,” he said.