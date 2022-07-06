Delhi Police Moves High Court Challenging Ishrat Jahan's Bail in Riots Case
She was granted bail by the trial court on 14 March this year, and was arrested on 26 February 2020.
The Delhi Police on Wednesday, 6 July, moved Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in connection with the Delhi Riots Larger Conspiracy Case, registered under FIR 59 of 2020.
The charges registered against Jahan include Sections 13, 16, 17, and 18 of the stringent in Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 among other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Eighteen people have been named accused in this case, but prior to Jahan, only five others had received bail. Jahan is also the first accused in this case to have been granted bail by a sessions court.
The other five – Faizan Khan, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita – had to go up to the Delhi High Court before they were granted any relief.
Meanwhile, orders in the bail pleas moved by co-accused Umar Khalid has been deferred to 21 March, and by Saleem Malik and Sharjeel Imam to 22 March.
Jahan, along with co-accused Gulfisha Fatima and Khalid Saifi, have allegedly suffered custodial violence, according to World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT).
