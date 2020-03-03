‘Didn’t Require Rescuing’: Delhi Police Flip-Flop on Tahir Hussain
Delhi Police on Tuesday, 3 March, claimed that suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain was rescued from his house in northeast Delhi on the intervening night of 24-25 February.
While addressing a press conference following the arrest of a man identified as Shahrukh, who was seen pointing a pistol at an unarmed policeman in Jaffrabad, ACP Ajit Kumar Singla said, “On the intervening night of 25-25 February, some people called us to inform that a councillor was trapped and was feeling insecure. Following which he was rescued from the lane.”
Surprisingly, hours after the press conference, Delhi Police issued a clarification saying that “Tahir Hussain did not require rescuing.”
An FIR was registered against the Tahir Hussain by the police on 26 February for allegedly being involved in the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma. Following this he was also suspended from the the Aam Aadmi Party.
