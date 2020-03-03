‘Didn’t Require Rescuing’: Delhi Police Flip-Flop on Tahir Hussain

Delhi Police on Tuesday, 3 March, claimed that suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain was rescued from his house in northeast Delhi on the intervening night of 24-25 February.

While addressing a press conference following the arrest of a man identified as Shahrukh, who was seen pointing a pistol at an unarmed policeman in Jaffrabad, ACP Ajit Kumar Singla said, “On the intervening night of 25-25 February, some people called us to inform that a councillor was trapped and was feeling insecure. Following which he was rescued from the lane.”

Surprisingly, hours after the press conference, Delhi Police issued a clarification saying that “Tahir Hussain did not require rescuing.”