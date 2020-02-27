AAP Councillor Accused in IB Officer’s Death Defends Self in Video
AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain is in the eye of a storm around the death of Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) official whose body was reportedly recovered from a drain in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh on Wednesday, 26 February.
Videos posted on social media show a man, believed to be Hussain, on the roof of his five-storey building along with some other men who appear to be involved in stone-pelting.
Another video, purportedly of the same building, shows people flinging petrol bombs off the rooftop. Sharma's neighbours also alleged that stones and petrol bombs had been thrown from the building’s roof, according to NDTV.
The Quint hasn’t been able to independently verify the authenticity of these videos.
‘Mob Entered Building, Climbed Onto Roof’: Hussain
According to Hussain, however, the stones and petrol bombs were flung by rioters who had forcefully entered his building and climbed onto the roof.
"The news about me is false. Since Kapil Mishra's hate speech, the situation in Delhi has deteriorated, with stone throwing and violence taking place," he says.
In a video posted on Twitter, he says he repeatedly asked the police for help before they arrived some hours later and brought the situation under control. He says that the police escorted him from the area and asked him to go somewhere safe.
Hussain claims that the police withdrew from the area the next day and the mob once again climbed to the roof to resume their attacks.
“I am very distressed by what has happened and want you to know that I am a peaceful Indian Muslim and will always work for the country and Hindu-Muslim relations. Please believe me," he says.
“Tahir Hussain has already given his statement in which he said that he gave all details to police and media about mob entering his house during the violence. He had asked police for protection. Police came eight hours late and rescued him and his family from his house,” AAP’s Sanjay Singh told ANI.
More than 30 people have died in the communally-charged violence that erupted in northeast Delhi. Most of the injured hail from areas such as Mustafabad, Maujpur, Kardam Puri, and Kabir Nagar, which reeled under violence on Tuesday.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)
