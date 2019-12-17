Delhi Police Files FIR; Names 3 Jamia Students, Ex Congress MLA
The Delhi police on Tuesday, 17 December named three students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the unrest on 15 December and booked them under IPC provisions for rioting and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
The FIR has been filed against seven persons, including former Congress MLA Asif Khan. The other six accused persons have been identified as local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, and CYSS member Kasim Usmani, police said.
What Does the FIR Say?
According to the FIR , police got information that several people will stage a protest march against the amended citizenship law till Parliament House and President House.
There was heavy deployment of police near the university and around 3 pm, several protestors, including men, women and local politicians, came from the university side, it said.
Asif and Ashu were instigating the protestors and raising slogans. The protestors were raising anti-CAA and anti-NRC slogans and were heading towards Mathura Road. The protest turned violent and protestors started pelting stones on policemen and also set DTC buses on fire, the FIR stated.
They vandalised several vehicles on the road and the Sarai Jullena police booth and later returned towards the university.
Thereafter, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. The protestors kept pelting stones on police personnel from inside gate number 4, 7 and 8 of the university. Later, to control situation, police, with minimum force, entered the university campus and took out the violent protestors, the FIR stated.
In this process, several police personnel got seriously injured. The protestors also vandalised the Tikona Park and Zakir Nagar Dhalan police booths. Around 70 to 80 motorcycles were also vandalised by them, it said.
AISA Condemns Action of FIR Against Jamia Students
The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) condemned the Delhi Police's action of filing an FIR against three Jamia Millia Islamia students in connection with Sunday's violence in the area around the varsity.
Rather than taking action against police officials who unleashed violence on the students, the Delhi Police has filed FIR against student activists of Jamia, the AISA said in a statement.
"The fight will only get intensified against today's rulers who want to divide the country on communal lines and who want to disenfranchise crores of Indians," it said.
Have Been Protesting Peacefully: MLA Asif Khan
MLA Asif Khan who is also an accused in the police’s FIR says that he was silently protesting in Shaheen Bagh.
