Delhi Police Files FIR; Names 3 Jamia Students, Ex Congress MLA

The Delhi police on Tuesday, 17 December named three students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the unrest on 15 December and booked them under IPC provisions for rioting and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The FIR has been filed against seven persons, including former Congress MLA Asif Khan. The other six accused persons have been identified as local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, and CYSS member Kasim Usmani, police said.