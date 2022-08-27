Delhi Police Denies Permission for Stand-Up Comedian Munawar Faruqui's Show
This comes after the Hindu Sena and VHP had written letters demanding cancellation over his remarks on Hindu gods.
The licensing unit of Delhi police, on Saturday, 27 August, denied permission for stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show slated for 28 August in the city's Kedarnath Auditorium.
This comes on the heels of the Hindu Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) letters to the Delhi Police commissioner and the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), asking them to cancel his upcoming show over his "remarks against Hindu Gods and Goddesses."
Following this, the central district police wrote a report to the unit stating that the show will affect "communal harmony in the area."
Over the last month, while the comedian's Bengaluru show got cancelled, his Hyderabad show happened amid threats from groups led by now arrested and suspended BJP MLA, T Raja Singh.
Raja Singh had threatened to burn down his set, and had posted a YouTube video making inflammatory remarks against Muslims and Prophet Muhammad after the show.
Controversy around Faruqui had first surfaced when he was arrested along with four others in 2021 by Indore police on the basis of a complaint filed by a fringe right-wing group's leader for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Hindu gods and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Although he was later released on bail, he has continuously invited wrath from right-wing groups over his "jokes on Hinduism."
