Delhi Police Changes ‘Date of Conspiracy Meet’ After Quint Report?

The other charge sheets discussed above not only mentioned this 8 January meeting, but also stated that the Delhi Police special cell was going to take over the investigation and probe this further. The investigating officer of FIR 65, when asked to reconfirm the date, had said, “It was probably decided on the 8 January or even before that. However, the Special Cell is better placed to explain this to you.”



So one naturally expected that the Delhi Police special cell charge sheet would address this discrepancy and adequately answer the questions that arose. That did not happen. What has happened instead, seems like a cover-up of the discrepancies from the previous charge sheets.



The relevant portion of the charge sheet under FIR 59 reads:

“The visit of US President Donald Trump, which was known to the conspirators from 14 January 2020, when it was first broken on television media, got formal schedule declared on 11.02.2020.”

Interestingly, The Quint had pointed out in the same story how the first news of Trump’s visit, based on sources and tentative dates, was published on 13 January night and up in papers on 14 January morning.



“In pursuance and furtherance of common conspiracy, a meeting of protest site leaders of Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Kardampuri and Jafrabad was held in the intervening night of 16/17 February at 2:00 am. It was decided in this meeting that a coordinated blockade of roads would take place in north east Delhi during Donald Trump's visit,” the charge sheet into FIR 59 reads.



Therefore, the charge sheet under FIR 59 ends up contradicting the charge sheets under FIRs 65 and 101.