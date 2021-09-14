Delhi Police Busts Terror Module, Arrests 6 Including 2 Pak-Trained Terrorists

The Delhi Police on Tuesday, 14 September, busted a terror module and arrested six including two Pakistan-trained terrorists, said DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha, according to ANI.

Explosives and firearms were also reportedly recovered in the multi-state operation.

As per the Delhi Police Special Cell, a total of six people, including two Pakistan-trained terrorists, have been arrested.

The Delhi Police has also reportedly said that the suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country.