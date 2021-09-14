ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police Busts Terror Module, Arrests 6 Including 2 Pak-Trained Terrorists

Explosives and firearms were also reportedly recovered in the multi-state operation.

The Quint
India
2 min read
A total of six people, including two Pakistan-trained terrorists, have been arrested.
i

The Delhi Police on Tuesday, 14 September, busted a terror module and arrested six including two Pakistan-trained terrorists, said DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha, according to ANI.

Explosives and firearms were also reportedly recovered in the multi-state operation.

As per the Delhi Police Special Cell, a total of six people, including two Pakistan-trained terrorists, have been arrested.

The Delhi Police has also reportedly said that the suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country.

MORE DETAILS

The Delhi Police Special Cell, according to ANI, said that they arrested one person from Kota (Rajasthan), two from Delhi and three people from Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Further, as per the special cell: "Out of the six people, two were taken to Pakistan via Muscat where they were trained in explosives and firearms including AK-47 for 15 days."

Neeraj Thakur, Special CP, Delhi Police Special Cell has also claimed:

"The arrested have stated that there were 14-15 Bangla speaking persons in their group who might have been taken for similar training. It looks like this operation was closely coordinated from across the border."

Reportedly, the Delhi Police Special Cell has claimed that there were two teams:

  • One was being coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim's brother, Anees Ibrahim, and was tasked with getting arms into India from across the border and keeping them concealed here

  • The other team was tasked with arranging funding via Hawala

Earlier, in July, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had made five arrests in connection with another alleged terror plot.

The UP ATS had also said that it had uncovered “a big terror module” following arrests of the two suspects.

(With inputs from ANI)

