Delhi Police ATR: Forced to Enter JMI to Save ‘Innocent Students’

Delhi Police submitted their action taken report (ATR) regarding the violence at an anti-CAA protest at Jamia Millia Islamia to a Delhi court on Monday, 16 March. In the ATR, Delhi Police stated they were forced to enter the campus in order to save the 'innocent students' trapped inside.

As per the The Indian Express, the ATR was a response to the plea by the university, filed by advocate Asghar Khan, which claimed Delhi Police officers who entered Jamia, beat up and abused students, further breaking the library gate and using tear-gas shells on campus, and thus said an FIR against the police should be registered.

Following the filing of the plea, Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal had directed the police to submit an action taken report.