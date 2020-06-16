Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to a hospital after showing symptoms associated with COVID-19.“Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH (Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital). Will keep everyone updated,” Jain wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, 16 June.Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had shown COVID-19 symptoms, but later had tested negative for the virus.Delhi has reported more than 42,000 cases of coronavirus so far, behind only Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.(This is a developing story. More details awaited.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.