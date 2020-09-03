Delhi Metro to Reopen on 7 September: Check Timings, Routes, FAQ

The services will resume with specific timings in a graded three stages manner starting 7 September

The Quint
Published03 Sep 2020, 07:17 AM IST
India
2 min read
Delhi Metro Reopen: Check detailed route timings, operation hours, safety guidelines and FAQ.
i

After a five-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday, 2 September, announced that metro services will resume in Delhi in three graded stages from 7 September.

Check the detail routes and timings below:

Delhi Metro Operation Hours and Routes from 7-10 September and onwards
Delhi Metro Operation Hours and Routes from 7-10 September and onwards
(Photo Courtesy: DMRC/Twitter)
Delhi Metro Operation Hours and Routes on 11 September and onwards
Delhi Metro Operation Hours and Routes on 11 September and onwards
(Photo Courtesy: DMRC/Twitter)
Delhi Metro Operation Hours and Routes on 12 September and onwards
Delhi Metro Operation Hours and Routes on 12 September and onwards
(Photo Courtesy: DMRC/Twitter)

What Delhi metro routes will be operational on 7 September?

On 7 September, only those stations in Yellow Line will be operational.

However, metro stations in containment zones will not be allowed to reopen.

Also Read
Delhi Metro Launches New Contactless Card for Travel During COVID
Delhi Metro Launches New Contactless Card for Travel During COVID

What are the Delhi Metro timings?

The services will resume with specific timings in a graded three stages manner starting 7 September

Stage 1: Between 7-9 September, metros will operate from 7 am to 11 am and then 4 pm to 8 pm between 7-10 September.

Stage 2: On 11 September, metros will operate in two shifts – 7 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm .

Stage 3: 12 September onwards, services will be operational throughout the day from 6 am to 11 pm.

What are the health and safety guidelines?

Check The Quint’s detailed FAQ on Delhi Metro health and safety guidelines issued by the DMRC.

The DMRC has also issued a new contactless smart card which comes with an auto top-up feature. This will enable the commuters to recharge the card automatically at automatic fare collection gates at the metro stations.

Also Read
Which Delhi Metro Routes Will Open From 7 Sept? What Are The SOPs?
Which Delhi Metro Routes Will Open From 7 Sept? What Are The SOPs?

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!