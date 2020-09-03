Delhi Metro to Reopen on 7 September: Check Timings, Routes, FAQ
The services will resume with specific timings in a graded three stages manner starting 7 September
After a five-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday, 2 September, announced that metro services will resume in Delhi in three graded stages from 7 September.
Check the detail routes and timings below:
What Delhi metro routes will be operational on 7 September?
On 7 September, only those stations in Yellow Line will be operational.
However, metro stations in containment zones will not be allowed to reopen.
What are the Delhi Metro timings?
The services will resume with specific timings in a graded three stages manner starting 7 September
Stage 1: Between 7-9 September, metros will operate from 7 am to 11 am and then 4 pm to 8 pm between 7-10 September.
Stage 2: On 11 September, metros will operate in two shifts – 7 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm .
Stage 3: 12 September onwards, services will be operational throughout the day from 6 am to 11 pm.
What are the health and safety guidelines?
Check The Quint’s detailed FAQ on Delhi Metro health and safety guidelines issued by the DMRC.
The DMRC has also issued a new contactless smart card which comes with an auto top-up feature. This will enable the commuters to recharge the card automatically at automatic fare collection gates at the metro stations.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.